LEADERS Torrent Hustlers travelled to play basement side Fairbourne Golf and came home with an 8-4 victory in the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday.
Hustlers captain Dion Jones won all three of his frames one of which was an eight-ball clearance, his third of the season; Elfyn Dafydd also winning his three games.
Royal A had an 8-4 success at home to Min y Môr.
Royal A skipper Bobby Griffith had an eight-ball clearance as he won three times, as did Dominic Bailey for the hosts. This was Bobby’s third eight-baller of the season.
Gary Richardson was successful three times for Min y Môr.
At the Sandbanks visitors Golf Club 2.0 came out on top by seven frames to five, Sion Wilkes victorious in his three games for the Golf team.
Cross Keys' captain Dei Fazakerley won three times when his side defeated visitors Royal B 8-4.
The Hustlers now lead the way with 110 points, Royal A are in second with 90 and Golf Club 2.0 third on 88 points.
Fixtures, 26 January: Royal B v Fairbourne Golf; Torrent Hustlers v Royal A; Golf Club 2.0 v Min y Môr; Sandbanks v Cross Keys