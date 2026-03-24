THE Singles finalists for 2025-26 in the Dolgellau & District Pool League are Bobby Griffith (Royal A) and Dylan "Gwnj" Roberts (Garth Gangsters).
Bobby, a four time winner of the singles, got through his half of the draw at Garthangharad, while Dylan rolled back the years winning at the Fairbourne Golf Club.
Roberts has won the singles three times, the last time being in 2007. Dylan beat defending champion Dion Jones (Hustlers) 2-1 and then Tom Jones (also Hustlers) 2-0 in the last match at the Golf. In an earlier game Tom had an eight-ball clearance, before he defeated Sion Wilkes (Garth) 2-1 to reach the last two.
At the other venue Bobby beat Steve Parry (Partee Animals) 2-0,having previously won 2-0 against Elfyn Dafydd (Hustlers). Steve had a 2-1 win over Kieran Roberts (Garth) before losing to Bobby.
The Singles final will be played on April 26th at the Cross Keys. This Sunday, March 29th, the doubles competition will be held at Sandbanks and Royal, both in Barmouth.
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