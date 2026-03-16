TORRENT Hustlers, captained by Dion Jones, are the 2025/26 KO Shield winners in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
On Sunday at Fairbourne Golf Club, after a hard-fought battle, Hustlers defeated Garth Gangsters, Llwyngwril, 6-5, needing a play-off doubles frame to secure their victory, the match tied at 5-5 following the regular games.
Hustlers led 5-3 in the singles with two wins for Sean Jones and one apiece for Dion, Elfyn Dafydd and Tom Jones, while Keith Maiden, Matthew Maslin and Kieran Roberts were winners for Garth, captained by Sion Wilkes.
The two doubles frames went the way of Garth, Sion and Keith and Kieran and Dylan Roberts the successful pairings to tie the match at 5-5.
This required one frame of doubles to decide the outcome and it was Hustlers who came out on top, Dion and Tom beating Kieran and Dylan to take the Shield back to Dolgellau.
The Singles competition will be played on Sunday, 22 March, at Fairbourne Golf Club and Garthangharad, the winner at each venue to meet on finals day at Cross Keys on Sunday, 26 April.
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