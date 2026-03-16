TYWYN Bryncrug kept the pressure firmly on leaders Carno in the MMP Central Wales North title race with an important and well‑earned 3–1 victory over Waterloo Rovers on Sunday.
With Carno edging out Bishop’s Castle Town 1–0 the previous day, Tywyn knew the onus was on them to respond.
They started with real intent, taking the lead inside three minutes when Nick Williams finished confidently after sharp early pressure from the hosts at Cae Chwarae Bryncrug.
Waterloo, however, refused to be rattled and hit back on 13 minutes through Michael Jones, who capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to level matters.
The remainder of the half was evenly contested, with both sides crafting openings but failing to find the breakthrough.
Tywyn emerged for the second half with renewed energy and their pressure paid off just before the hour when Aled Jones restored the lead, finishing well after linking up neatly with Cullen Rodgers in a slick attacking move. That combination would prove decisive again later in the afternoon.
Waterloo continued to pose a threat on the counter, meaning Tywyn could not relax, and the hosts knew a third goal would be required to kill the game.
It arrived on 82 minutes, Jones linking with Rodgers again to net his second of the contest and secure a vital three points.
Elsewhere, Barmouth & Dyffryn struggled to rediscover rhythm following a lack of recent match action, slipping to a 2–0 defeat at home to Four Crosses. The visitors struck early through George Lloyd before Robert Weir doubled the advantage after good work from Benjamin Dawson. Despite Barmouth’s efforts to rally, Four Crosses managed the game well, leaving the Magpies to regroup ahead of Saturday’s trip to Forden.
Third‑placed Llansantffraid Village enjoyed a strong afternoon, with Hagi Drammeh netting twice and Elijah‑King Richards adding another in a composed 3–0 win over Welshpool Town.
Berriew also picked up three points, defeating Llanfyllin Town 4–2 thanks to a brace from Richard Davies and further goals from Joe Haycock and Rhys Jones. Alex Siddi and William Davies replied for the visitors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.