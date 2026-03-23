LLANUWCHLLYN moved another step closer to the Ardal North East title with a commanding 5–1 victory away at Llangollen on Saturday.
On a difficult, uneven pitch, flowing football was always going to be a challenge, but Llan adapted far more effectively than their hosts.
Early link‑up play between Dale Davies and Gwydion Roberts repeatedly opened space for the lively Meilir Williams, who proved a constant danger throughout.
The breakthrough finally arrived on 41 minutes. Ilan Hughes delivered a superb curling corner into a crowded six‑yard box, and Williams rose highest to guide a firm header into the far corner. Llanuwchllyn took their deserved 1–0 lead into the interval.
Llangollen began the second half with renewed intensity, pressing high and denying Llan the time they had enjoyed before the break.
Their spell of pressure paid off five minutes after the restart when a free-kick from the left was flicked on, the resulting effort by Aaron Jones striking the post before rebounding into the net.
But Llanuwchllyn’s response was outstanding. Just seven minutes later, Will Owen’s excellent cross to the back post found Dafydd Griffith, who powered home a header to restore the visitors’ advantage.
Five minutes on, Owen again turned provider, delivering another pinpoint ball for Williams to nod in his second of the afternoon and open a 3–1 lead.
Llan were now in full control and extended their advantage with a superb individual goal from Roberts. Cutting inside from the right, he unleashed a low left‑footed strike into the corner.
The best finish of the day, however, was saved for last. A long, accurate pass from Dafydd Evans sent Williams racing clear, and with the keeper rushing out, he showed great composure to lift a delicate chip over him and complete a well‑deserved hat‑trick.
Bow Street climbed to second place after overtaking Knighton Town with an impressive 3–0 win at Cae Piod
Following their disappointing 2–0 defeat to Dolgellau the previous week, the Magpies delivered a far more assured display.
Taylor Watts put them ahead after just 13 minutes, finishing well after good work from Jordan Perry. Rhys Hughes doubled the lead shortly before the hour, again thanks to strong play from Watts, who later rounded off the scoring himself 15 minutes from time.
Dolgellau extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a narrow but hard‑earned 1–0 victory over Radnor Valley at Cae Marian.
The first half saw few clear openings, though Radnor had a penalty appeal waved away and both sides created half chances. The decisive moment came on the stroke of half‑time when Rob Evans recovered a cleared ball on the left and switched it to Rob John Kimberley, who nudged it through for Ioan Roberts to finish neatly.
Dolgellau went close to doubling their lead in the second half through Paul Lewis and Jamie Jones, but Radnor applied growing pressure in the closing stages, their best chance a header that flew just over.
Manager Rob Evans praised his side’s commitment: “I’m made up with the result, especially against such a solid team. We’ve shown real determination to protect our goal and win games — very satisfying.”
Other results: Llandrindod Wells 0 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 0; Corwen 3 Cefn Albion 3; Lex XI 3 Builth Wells 3; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Llanfair United 4.
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