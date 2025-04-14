BOBBY Griffith and Dion Jones have advanced to the showcase final of the Singles Competition in the Dolgellau & District Pool League after both produced impressive performances in the semi finals held on Sunday.
At the Royal in Barmouth, Bobby Griffith (Royal A), the defending singles champion, beat Steve Parry (Golf Club 2), 2-0, to book his place in the final.
In the other half of the draw at Cross Keys, Dion Jones (Torrent Hustlers) defeated Andy Hills (Royal A), 2-0, to progress to the final, which will be a repeat of last season's final in which Griffith won his third title in a row and his fourth in all.
Jones has won the event three times, so will be looking to equal Bobby’s record on four, while Bobby himself can win for a fifth time.
It promises to be a terrific final between two of the league’s best performers and the result could go either way.
Here are the results from the last eight onwards:
At Royal, John Thorneywork (Royal B) 2, Brian Roberts (Torrent) 1; Steve Parry (Golf 2) 2, Alan Sherlock (Royal B) 0; Bobby Griffith 2, Elfyn Dafydd (Torrent) 0; Alex Temple (Royal B) had walk over; Steve 2, John 0; Bobby 2, Alex 0; Bobby 2, Steve 0.
At Cross Keys, Sean Jones (Torrent) 2, Sam Kelsey (Fairbourne Golf) 0; Dion Jones 2, Tom Jones (Torrent) 0; Luke Hills (Royal A) 2, Dei Fazakerley (Cross Keys) 0; Andy Hills (Royal A) 2, Ben Reddicliffe (Cross Keys) 1; Dion 2, Sean 0; Andy 2, Luke 1; Dion 2, Andy 0.
The grand final will be on Sunday, 18 May.
The next event is the doubles competition which will be held on Sunday, April 27th at the Fairbourne Golf Club and Min y Môr.