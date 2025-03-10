THE final league matches in the Dolgellau and District Pool League were played on Sunday.
Royal A secured runners-up spot when they defeated visitors Cross Keys, 8-4.
The hosts were leading 5-3 after the second set of singles, Andy Hills of Royal A having an eight-ball clearance.
The Cross reduced the gap to one frame when Dei Fazakerley had his second victory, but thereafter the home team pulled away winning the last three games.
Royal A skipper Bobby Griffith won his three games to celebrate being the winner of the individual averages with 83.67%, winning 41 out of 49 frames played.
Golf Club 2.0 had to settle for 3rd place in the league, beating Fairbourne Golf 7-5.
Golf Club 2.0 led 5-3 going to the last set of games, and had success in 2 of those frames to take them over the winning line.
League champions Torrent Hustlers had a bit of a fright at home to Royal B who took a 6-3 lead, but the Hustlers won the final three games to scrape a draw and keep their unbeaten record intact. Brian Roberts and Tom Jones won twice for the hosts while John Thorneywork and Jack Townshend had 2 frames apiece for Royal B.
The Min y Môr v Sandbanks match ended in a 6-6 draw.
Sandbanks led 5-3 only to see Min y Môr win three frames in a row. Harry Garbett won the final frame, his 2nd win, to secure the draw for Sandbanks.
Final points - Torrent Hustlers 146, Royal A 127, Golf Club 2.0 117, Cross Keys 86, Sandbanks 77, Min Y Mor 74, Royal B 69, Fairbourne Golf 62.
Fixtures, 16 March, KO Cup Semi Finals, 2nd leg: Torrent H (6) v Golf Club 2.0 (4); Fairbourne Golf (7) v Cross Keys (3) .