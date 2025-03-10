THE final league matches in the Dolgellau and District Pool League were played on Sunday.

Royal A secured runners-up spot when they defeated visitors Cross Keys, 8-4.

The hosts were leading 5-3 after the second set of singles, Andy Hills of Royal A having an eight-ball clearance.

The Cross reduced the gap to one frame when Dei Fazakerley had his second victory, but thereafter the home team pulled away winning the last three games.

Royal A skipper Bobby Griffith won his three games to celebrate being the winner of the individual averages with 83.67%, winning 41 out of 49 frames played.

Torrent Hustlers lead the way
Champions Torrent Hustlers (Photo supplied)

Golf Club 2.0 had to settle for 3rd place in the league, beating Fairbourne Golf 7-5.

Golf Club 2.0 led 5-3 going to the last set of games, and had success in 2 of those frames to take them over the winning line.

League champions Torrent Hustlers had a bit of a fright at home to Royal B who took a 6-3 lead, but the Hustlers won the final three games to scrape a draw and keep their unbeaten record intact. Brian Roberts and Tom Jones won twice for the hosts while John Thorneywork and Jack Townshend had 2 frames apiece for Royal B.

The Min y Môr v Sandbanks match ended in a 6-6 draw.

Sandbanks led 5-3 only to see Min y Môr win three frames in a row. Harry Garbett won the final frame, his 2nd win, to secure the draw for Sandbanks.

Final points - Torrent Hustlers 146, Royal A 127, Golf Club 2.0 117, Cross Keys 86, Sandbanks 77, Min Y Mor 74, Royal B 69, Fairbourne Golf 62.

Fixtures, 16 March, KO Cup Semi Finals, 2nd leg: Torrent H (6) v Golf Club 2.0 (4); Fairbourne Golf (7) v Cross Keys (3) .