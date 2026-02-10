THERE were three league matches last Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League.
Cross Keys had a decent result as they had a 6-6 draw at home to third placed Garth Gangsters.
The visiting Llwyngwril team went in to a 3-1 lead, but after the second set of games it became 4-4.
Garth took the lead again at 6-5 only to see Cross Keys captain Dei Fazakerley winning his third frame of the day to make it honours even.
Ben Reddicliffe won twice for the hosts, while Dylan Roberts won his three frames for Garth.
Torrent Hustlers had a comfortable 10-2 success away to Sandbanks in Barmouth.
Sean Jones and Tom Jones both won three times for the visitors, Dion Jones and Elfyn Dafydd successful twice.
Royal B entertained Fairbourne Golf and impressed with a 9-3 victory.
Royal B skipper Alex Temple led from the front by winning his three frames, while Freya Lees, Louie Catherall and Jack Townshend had two wins each.
The top-of-the-table clash, Partee Animals v Royal A was postponed.
Fixtures, 15 February: Shield, Semi-Finals, 2nd leg Partee Animals (5) v Torrent Hustlers (5); Garth Gangsters (9) v Royal B (1); League (provisional) Fairbourne Golf v Royal B
