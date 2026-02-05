PENRHYNCOCH have strengthened their squad with the signing of Jake Jones from Dolgellau Athletic.
Jones has been part of Dolgellau’s setup since his junior days, representing the club at multiple levels over many years. After a spell with Barmouth, he returned to Y Marian in 2019 and became a key figure during one of the club’s most successful modern periods.
Jones has captained Dolgellau for the past two seasons, earning a reputation for his work rate, consistency and commitment in midfield. Since the club entered the Ardal North East League, he has made 139 appearances — more than any other Dolgellau player in the competition — scoring 12 goals, with many more games played before the league restructure.
His long‑term contribution, both on and off the pitch, has been widely recognised at the club.
Dolgellau AAFC thanked Jones for his outstanding service and wished him the very best in the next chapter of his career.
