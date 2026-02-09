LLANUWCHLLYN took full advantage of a near‑total fixture washout in the Lock Stock Ardal League North East by producing a ruthless 10–0 demolition of visitors Lex XI — a result that keeps their title push firmly on track.
With manager Sion Tudor able to call on an exceptionally strong squad, and Cae Llan the only pitch in the league to survive the weekend’s weather, securing three points was essential to maintain pressure on the sides around them.
Llan set about the task with clinical intent against the division’s bottom club with a ruthless display which produced five goals in each half.
They needed only minutes to break the deadlock. Meilir Williams combined neatly with Gwydion Roberts before firing past keeper Harley Griffiths Jones from close range. The league’s runaway top scorer doubled his tally on 18 minutes, confidently converting from the penalty spot.
While Llan’s attacking play was relentless, their defending was equally assured, snuffing out the few moments of threat Lex managed to create. The hosts’ dominance soon told again when Tomos Evans turned the ball in from close range to make it 3–0 on 36 minutes.
Moments later came the goal of the game. Dale Davies latched onto an Aled Parry pass and unleashed a superb 18‑yard strike into the top corner. Will Owen rounded off a superb first half by heading in a fifth on the stroke of the interval.
Determined to boost their goal difference further, Llanuwchllyn showed no mercy after the restart.
Williams completed his sixth hat‑trick of the season — and moved to 33 league goals — with a second penalty moments into the half before Lex’s afternoon worsened when Reece Jones turned a Steffan Dolben cross into his own net on 55 minutes.
John Evans headed in number eight ten minutes later, before Evans grabbed his second of the match following more excellent work from Gwydion Roberts, who claimed his second assist of the afternoon.
The scoring was rounded off late on when Gwydion Ifan coolly slotted into the bottom corner to bring up double figures — sealing Llan’s biggest league win in years.
It was a complete team performance, with Aled Parry again close to taking the Man of the Match award. However, Ilan Hughes earned the honour for setting the standard throughout.
Elsewhere, second‑placed Knighton Town — now 10 points behind but with two games in hand — saw their scheduled match at Penycae postponed due to the weather.
Both Knighton and Llanuwchllyn turn their attention to the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup this Saturday, with Llan hosting Llanfair United and Knighton travelling to Rhos Aelwyd.
Bow Street will look to close the gap in the league when they welcome Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant to Cae Piod this Saturday. The Magpies, who also have two games in hand on Llanuwchllyn, could move within a point of Knighton and will be strong favourites against a Llanrhaeadr side winless in three, their last outing a 2–1 defeat to Llangollen Town on 24 January.
Dolgellau, frustrated after a third consecutive postponement due to Radnor Valley’s waterlogged Bypass pitch, will hope to shake off some rust when they host Builth Wells at Cae Marian on Saturday. With five games in hand on the leaders, they face a demanding schedule in the weeks ahead.
