Bow Street will look to close the gap in the league when they welcome Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant to Cae Piod this Saturday. The Magpies, who also have two games in hand on Llanuwchllyn, could move within a point of Knighton and will be strong favourites against a Llanrhaeadr side winless in three, their last outing a 2–1 defeat to Llangollen Town on 24 January.