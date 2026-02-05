DOLGELLAU Athletic face a long journey this weekend as they travel to The Bypass to take on Radnor Valley FC in Ardal North East League action.
Dolgellau return to competitive action following a spell of weather-related postponements, with this being their first fixture since 17th January. They come into the match on the back of a solid 2–0 home victory over Corwen FC, and recent league form has been impressive, with Dolgellau winning four of their last five league matches, suffering just one defeat.
That run has seen Dolgellau climb to 6th place in the league table, sitting just one point behind Radnor Valley. However, Dolgellau hold a significant advantage in games played, with five matches in hand over their hosts.
Away from home this season, Dolgellau have been strong, recording five wins, one draw and two defeats from eight league fixtures, a record they will be looking to build on as they aim to close the gap on the sides above them.
Radnor Valley currently occupy 5th place and head into the fixture in good form, having won four of their last five matches while drawing the remaining one. At home, their record has been more balanced, with three wins, three draws and three defeats from nine league matches.
The last meeting between the two sides came on 19th April 2025, when Radnor Valley claimed a 4–1 victory at Y Marian, a result Dolgellau will be keen to respond to this time around.
There are several notable storylines for Dolgellau heading into the weekend.
Gerwyn Williams reached a significant milestone in the win over Corwen, scoring his 100th goal for the club.
This will also be Dolgellau’s first match since the departure of captain Jake Jones, who joined Penrhyncoch at the end of January.
The squad will also be hopeful of welcoming back a number of players from injury.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.