SUNDAY’S shield quarter final matches in the Dolgellau & District Pool League saw Royal A and Torrent Hustlers advance to the semi finals, as both legs were played on the same day.
In the first leg, Hustlers defeated Cross Keys 6-4, the format being eight singles and two doubles frames.
Torrent's Tom Jones won his two singles games, the score being 4-4 after the singles.
However both doubles went the way of the Hustlers.
The second leg followed a similar pattern, Cross Keys' Dei Fazakerley and Jordan Tyrrell winning two games apiece, but the Cross again lost both doubles to make it 12-8 on aggregate to Hustlers.
Royal A had a more comfortable passage to the semis, beating Royal B 17-3 on aggregate, 10-0 and 7-3.
On the day Royal A's Luke Hills and Bobby Griffith won their four singles games, Bobby having an eight ball clearance in the second leg.
Min y Môr defeated visitors Sandbanks 6-4 in a first leg match.
The hosts were 3-0 down but then led 5-3 after the singles, Gary Richardson winning twice for Min y Môr, who won the last doubles frame to hold a slender lead going into the second leg at Sandbanks. Fairbourne Golf v Golf Club 2.0 was postponed.
Fixtures, 1 December: Shield quarter final, 2nd leg - Sandbanks v Min y Môr; 1st leg - Fairbourne Golf v Golf Club 2