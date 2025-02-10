TORRENT Hustlers are on the verge of being crowned winners of the Dolgellau & District Pool League after the latest round of matches on Sunday.
They need just five points from their last two matches to be crowned 2024-25 champions.
This time they defeated Min y Môr in Barmouth 10-2 and are unbeaten this season, with one draw.
There were three wins apiece for the visitors by Elfyn Dafydd, Tom Jones and Brian Roberts.
Gary Richardson won the only games for the hosts.
On the same day Hustlers reached the final of the KO Shield by seeing off Min y Môr 14-6 on aggregate in the semi final, both legs 7-3 to the Torrent.
Brian Roberts won twice for Hustlers in the second leg and now tops the individual averages ahead of Bobby Griffith (Royal A) and his team-mate Elfyn Dafydd.
Golf Club 2.0 dropped from 2nd to 3rd after being held to a 6-6 draw at Cross Keys, who led 5-2 and 6-4 but did not manage to get to the winning line.
An under strength Golf side did well to recover winning four out of the last five frames.
Royal A are now four points ahead of Golf 2.0 in second, but are 24 points behind the leaders.
In the derby match Royal A defeated Royal B 10-2.
Bobby Griffith had his fourth eight-ball clearance this season while winning his three frames for the A team.
Louie Catherall also notched up three wins for the victors.
Sandbanks went on their travels to Fairbourne Golf and came home with a 6-6 draw.
Sandbanks won the last two games to secure the draw, leaving the Fairbourne side still without a win this season.
Fixture, 16 February, Shield Semi Final, 2nd leg: Golf Club 2.0 (6) v Royal A (4)