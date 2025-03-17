THE semi-finals of the KO Cup in the Dolgellau & District Pool League were completed on Sunday.
The finalists are league champions Torrent Hustlers and Fairbourne Golf Club.
Hustlers led Golf Club 2.0 6-4 after the first leg but did not have things all their own way in the second leg at the Cross Keys.
The Golf took three of the first four singles to leave the tie all square at 7-7.
However, the visitors did not win another frame, all four remaining singles going the way of the Torrent for a winning aggregate score of 11-7.
The Hustlers' Brian Roberts had an eight ball clearance in the second game of the day and later won his second frame to take his side to the winning post with a 5-3 success in the second leg.
In the other semi-final league basement team Fairbourne Golf had a rather more comfortable passage to the final defeating visitors Cross Keys 12-6 on aggregate, after having won the first leg 7-3.
The Fairbourne side won the first three frames to put them on the verge of victory.
The Cross replied with three successive wins of their own, before losing the day's 7th frame to give the Golf side a well deserved place in the final.
The second leg result was 5-3 in favour of Fairbourne Golf.
Chris Lee won both his games for the Golf, as did Dei Fazakerley for Cross Keys.
The final is scheduled for Sunday, 30 March, venue to be decided.