IN the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday, the surprise of the day was Royal B getting a 6-6 draw in their derby match against last year's runners-up Royal A.
Indeed the second string Royal team were 6-3 ahead before the A side won the last three frames to make things all square.
orrent Hustlers lead the pack after their 10-2 win at Fairbourne Golf, Tom Jones and Gareth Lloyd both winning three times for the visitors.
Garth Gangsters defeated visitors Partee Animals from Fairbourne by 8-4 with the Garth captain Sion Wilkes winning his three games.
The Cross Keys led the Sandbanks 6-1, but could not get over the winning line, the Barmouth team winning five in a row to leave the match tied at 6-6.
Sunday’s results:- Cross Keys 6 Sandbanks; 6 Fairbourne Golf 2 Torrent Hustlers 10; Garth Gangsters 8; Partee Animals 4; Royal B 6 Royal A 6.
Fixtures, 12 October: Torrent Hustlers v Garth Gangsters; Royal A v Fairbourne; Golf Sandbanks v Royal B; Partee Animals v Cross Keys.
