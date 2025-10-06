BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United sailed into the third round of the Emrys Morgan Cup with an emphatic 7-1 win against Llanfechain on Saturday.
The Magpies were in full control from the first whistle despite the tricky conditions at Wern Mynach and nudged ahead after 13 minutes, George Sutherns with the finish after Leo Green’s initial attempt crashed against the bar.
Sutherns used his head to double their tally on the half hour after a good cross by Ryan Jones and notched his hat-trick in stoppage time after being set up by Efan Annwyl.
The visitors to their credit pulled one back through Abba Salihi early in the second half but a comeback was never on the cards especially when Ryan Williams made it 4-1 on 66 minutes after a mazey run.
There was more to come with Toby Cleaver adding to their tally 10 minutes later, hammering the ball past visiting keeper Adam Roberts after latching on to a pinpoint through ball by Ryan Jones.
Barmouth kept pressing and were rewarded with a couple of late goals by captain Joe Soar, one from the penalty spot and an audacious chip from the half way line.
A solitary goal by George Clifton after seven minutes proved decisive as Trewern United knocked out visitors Tywyn Bryncrug after a close encounter with little to choose between the sides.
Bow Street Reserves’ cup run is also over after another close tie at Cae Piod, the match against Welshpool Town ending goalless but the visitors making progress after winning the penalty shoot-out 3-2.
Bont FC are in the hat for the third round draw after they saw off hosts Llanboidy 4-2 with a thrilling surge of late goals.
Dion Davies gave Bont the lead on 17 minutes but Llanboidy rallied to lead at the break courtesy of a couple of goals by Gethin Scourfield.
Davies restored parity on the hour mark with his second of the afternoon as the momentum swung back Bont’s way.
Gethin Willams-Evans gave Bont the lead with 11 minutes remaining and they were determined to hold on to it this time with Davies sealing the win with his hat-trick strike in added on time.
Played on the all-weather surface at Teifi Leisure Centre, a fantastic game of football rounded off back-to-back wins for Llechryd over Cardigan in as many weeks.
Llechryd came out firing from the first whistle and put in a solid team performance, rewarded in the first half with goals by Rhydian Davies and William Evans.
The second half followed a similar pattern with Llechryd creating chance after chance but had to be content with just one more goal scored by James Brown.
Credit to Cardigan, they grew into the game and were rewarded late on with a well-taken goal by Sean Davies.
Berriew were the biggest winners on the day with nine unanswered goals against visitors Presteigne St Andrews.
Tommy Jones and Ed Baker bagged a brace each in the first half after Richard Davies had given them an early lead.
They kept their foot on the gas after the turnaround with Baker completing his hat-trick and Aron James, Rhys Jones and Davies with his second also on the scoresheet.
Goals by Thomas Price and Owain Rolwands sealed Rhayader Town’s 2-1 win at Llandrindod Wells who replied through Thomas Evans.
