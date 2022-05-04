Popular Teifi 10 road race makes a welcome return

One of Sarn Helen’s most well known races, the Teifi 10 Mile Road Race, returned on 24 April after two years of hibernation due to Covid-19.

Over a 100 runners put their toes on the start line behind Lampeter Rugby Club and followed the road to Llanfair Clydogau before crossing the river and returning via Gellan to finish on the rugby pitch.

This year the runners were blessed with a blue sky at every step despite the strong breeze in their faces in Llanfair.

The first finisher was John Collier of Pembrokeshire Triathlon Club in 55 minutes and 10 seconds and the first lady was Wendy Price From Amman Valley (68.17) .

Clwb Sarn Helen were well represented, and won the team award just ahead of Aberystwyth Athletic Club.

Meic Davies on the square ( Sarn Helen RC )

Among the men’s awards Meic Davies (64.13) came first in the over 50s with Glyn Price (65.20) second and Tony Hall (80.52) came second in the over 60s. Caryl Wyn Davies (73.29) was the Women’s senior winner with Dee Jolly (72.17) 3rd in the over 35s and Lou Summers (71.11) and Eleri Rivers (78.16) first and second in their category.

Eleri Rivers in the last mile ( Sarn Helen RC )

New youngster Steffan Walker of Pennant was the first of the club’s runners to finish, coming tenth in the race in 60 minutes and 14 seconds with Simon Hall (63.43) 15th, Gareth Payne (65.28) 18th, and promising young runner Daniel Jones ( 65.42 ) making an exceptional comeback with Dylan Lewis (66.00) and Gethin Jones (66.39) following him with another promising young runner, Jonathan Pryce ( 66.58 ) close behind.

Great efforts must also be noted on behalf of Arwyn Davies (68.35) in his first club race), Steffan Thomas (68.39), Mark Rivers (72.33), Aled Morgan (72.46) and Eric Rees (73.08).

Tony Hall approaching the finish ( Sarn Helen RC ) ( Sarn Helen RC )

Matthew Walker (76.22) showed he is still strong with many others once again recording exceptional personal runs Huw Price (80.26), Delyth Crimes (82.53), and Mitchell Readwin (82.44). Congratulations also to Carol Evans (100.10) on an amazing effort to finish 6th in the women’s over 55s.

Two of Sarn Helen’s cyclists who took part, John McDonagh and Jason Lambert, finished together in 85.21 and two others more familiar with wheels, Pamela Carter (94.44) and Dorian Rees (98.57) followed.

Several members of the club have also competed further away in recent months, none busier than Lou Summers as she finished 3rd in the challenging mountain race from Llanbedr near Abergavenny to Blaenavon (3 hours 2 minutes and 7 seconds) on 26 March, finished 10th in the women’s race at the Gwent Cross Country League meet on 19 March and was the first woman in the 8-mile Hydro-Dragon race at New Quay on 3 March, with Jonathan Price winning the men’s race.

A marathon and half marathon was held in Pembrey on 10 April and Nigel Davies was runner up in the men’s over 50 in 3 hours 2 minutes and 46 seconds with Carwyn Davies of Pumsaint (3.12.28 ) coming 4th in the men’s over 40s.

Joanna Rosiak (2.05.44 finished 20th and Kirsty James (2.10.36) 25th in the women’s over 45s in the half marathon.