Porthmadog hunt three points at Denbigh to keep title hopes alive

Porthmadog travel to Denbigh on Saturday for a must-win game to keep their Ardal League North West title challenge alive

Leaders Mold Alexandra have a three point lead with only two league defeats to date so it’s vital that second-place Port take the three points on offer against third-place Denbigh.

The corresponding meeting at the Traeth ended in a goalless draw. This time round both teams will be looking to pick up the three points which could prove vital in a tight promotion race.

Both teams have dropped points in the last five matches in a league where even draws might not be sufficient at this stage of the season.

In the last five fixtures Port have won three games, drawn one and lost one. Denbigh have two victories, two losses and a draw.

Last time out Denbigh needed a 74th minute Mark Roberts equaliser to share the points away at Saltney.

Port picked up three points away at Brickfield on 12 February thanks to an own goal and a brace from Rhys Alun.

Supporters will have one eye in the direction of Mold Alex, who are expected to pick up thee points at home to Brickfield, but knowing that whoever slips-up at Central Park will allow the Alex to extend their lead over them.