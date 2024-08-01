PORTHMADOG’S Medi Harris has helped Team GB to the final of the women’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay at the Olympic Games in Paris tonight.
The 21-year-old swam the final leg for Team GB who qualified as the seventh fastest overall having finished third in the first semi-final behind the United States and Brazil earlier today.
The final will take place at 21:03 BST this evening at Paris' La Defense Arena.
Medi said about the pressure of swimming the final leg: “My coach believes in what I’ve been doing and that has pushed me more. I’m pleased that he chose me to do it.
She added: “It feel really good. I’m not too sure if I’ll be swimming in the final swim yet but no matter what happens I’ve done my part to try and give us a good lane for the girls to hopefully come back well tonight.”