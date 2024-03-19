A ROUND of the Federation of International Motorcyclists (FIM) World Enduro Championships will head to Rhayader for the Enduro GP of Wales on 2-4 August.
It will be based at the Rhayader Motor Cycle and Light Car Club’s Cwmythig Hill course, two miles out of Rhayader. It will be the second time that the Rhayader club has hosted a round of this prestigious event, the last being 32 years ago in 1992 and it will be the first time since 2008 in Mid Wales when the Hafren club ran a round.
The event will use the local forestry to link special tests at Cwmythig Hill and Saintswell with a course that will challenge the very best enduro riders in the world.
Top of the entry list and looking forward to competing on home soil will be current overall world champion, Steve Holcombe, class world champion, Brad Freeman and fresh from her Dakar Rally success four times women’s world champion Jane Daniels. Of course, they will all face stiff opposition from riders from all across Europe, New Zealand and Australia as well as a host of British riders including Rhayader’s own European enduro champion, Alex Walton.
This is a massive undertaking for the club and preparations have already been ongoing for several months and to finance the project the club will be making a small charge to spectators to watch the action at the special tests with tickets available from the endurogp.wales website.
Discounted early bird tickets, for the whole weekend are available from the website from now until the end of March.
Check out the endurogp.wales website or facebook page for all the updated information of the event. The club is still looking for potential sponsors for the event, if you think you can help please contact Adam Rees on 07966 398 249 or email: [email protected].