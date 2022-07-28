Racehorse trainers in Wales welcome visitors behind the scenes

A recent survey commissioned by Great British Racing, highlighted some startling figures concerning city-dwellers. Whilst 84% of participants in the survey reported feeling happy when close to animals, 34% had never touched a horse and 50% of 18-24 year olds who lived in cities have never seen or can’t remember seeing a horse ‘in person’. It is no secret that spending time in the countryside and around animals is excellent for health and well-being, yet almost half the people surveyed had not visited the countryside in the last year.