‘Two runners took on the Half Marathon, George Eadon ran a superb race in 1:22:39 beating his previous time by five minutes and Sarah Puetz following an episode of injury which hampered her training plan still managed a great time of 2:10:58. The 10K race saw Polly Summers claiming another PB in a stunning time of 38:47, Lou Summers produced another great run in 45:52, Kevin Jones running his first Half Marathon following a long episode of injury was pleased with his time of 47:50 and Liz Pugh was over the moon with her 3 minute PB in a time of 51:14.