THE third and final of this year’s SSAFA 5K road series in Cardiff saw Sarn Helen’s Emma Palfrey run a fantastic time of 18:59 to finish 11th overall.
Emma then travelled up North to compete in Dolgellau in what is locally known as Dol 5 and was 2nd lady in 32:18 to claim 1st in the F40 category smashing the previous record for this age group by six minutes and six seconds.
Race number two of the Poppit Sands 5K Series saw Ollie George take 2nd overall in 19:17, Ian Williams finished in 23:42 and 3rd in M50 category, Kevin Jones 24:50, Liz Pugh 27:45 and 1st in F55 category, Elin Jones 30:22 and 3rd OF. Sarah Puetz closely followed in 30:33, Claire Williams also achieved a 1 minute PB in 33:52 and Rachel O’Connor 35:29.
The inaugural running of Brynteifi 10K took place on 4 August, the brain child of Sarn Helen’s Male Captain Dylan Davies and a challenging undulating course ran on country lanes around the Teifi and Clettwr Valley.
This race is sure to be a firm favourite on the racing calendar with the 1st winner being no other than GB runner Dewi Griffiths in a stunning time of 33:31.
Sarn Helen runners performed well with Simon Hall 2nd overall in a fantastic time of 39:50, Glyn Price 3rd Overall in a great time of 42:20, Mike Davies was close on Glyn’s heels to finish 1st M50 in 42:42, Arwyn Davies 3rd M50 in 45:47, Martin Darby 3rd M40 48:50, Richard Marks 2nd M60 52:14, Rory Fairhurst 2nd MO 43:49, Stephen Kenworthy 3rd MO 49:01.
Dee Jolly 1st Female Overall in a stunning time of 44:38, Liz Pugh 1st F55 55:47, Joanne Rosiak 2nd F45 59:20, Elin Jones 3rd FO 59:36. Kevin Jones 47:42, Geth Ap Phyllip 51:42, Dallas Wiseman 58:07, Kelly Allen 1:00:32, Sarah Puetz 1:04:17, Brian Kilsby 1:13:58.