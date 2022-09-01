Rali Ceredigion gains FIA Environmental Accreditation
Get Connected Rali Ceredigion will become the first event of its kind in the UK to run with the FIA’s Environmental Accreditation, after the sport’s international governing body evaluated the rally’s commitment to sustainability and environmental management.
Sustainability is a key theme and focus of this year’s event, held on Saturday and Sunday, with organisers introducing a range of ground-breaking initiatives to minimise the rally’s environmental impact and act as a platform to deliver a longer-term legacy of environmental improvement, by linking-up with local partners to help promote the adoption of lower-carbon transport alternatives.
During their assessment, the FIA’s auditors evidenced that one of the event’s strengths is its solid overall environmental commitment, coupled with a willingness to follow up on public expectations and a strong ambition to implement best practice in environmental management.
The accreditation process involved the development and submission of a stringent Environmental Management System and supporting documents with an ISO 14001 approach, helping the event fulfill its environmental credentials.
Adding to its commitment to and promotion of introducing lower carbon transport alternatives, Get Connected Rali Ceredigion is the first multi-venue stage rally in the UK to create a class for fully electric vehicles. Announced recently, Welsh driver Tom Cave will compete on the event using a 100%-electric Vauxhall Corsa-e run in partnership with Myerscough College & University Centre.
By working with Carbon Positive Motorsport, the event is also the first rally in the UK to more than offset the emissions associated with the entire competitive field in a move that will achieve a positive carbon outcome. In addition, marshals and spectators will also be given the opportunity to offset emissions associated with their travel to-and-from the event.
The Get Connected Rali Ceredigion’s route is one of the most compact of any rally, with more competitive stage miles compared to road miles reducing the overall distance travelled by the rally cars. In addition, organisers are using hybrid vehicles for their official duties and replacing traditional diesel fuel with an HVO alternative in a move that reduces carbon emissions by 90%.
Adding to the event’s sustainability credentials is the reduction in the movement of spectators through the creation of dedicated Fan Zones and a park-and-ride scheme that will further reduce traffic movements. Recycling and waste management points are provided at all Fan Zones in association with local environmental services provider LAS Recycling.
In response the accreditation being confirmed, Environmental Manager Michelle Thomas said: “The organisers’ commitment towards gaining FIA Environmental Accreditation has been outstanding from the start. They are a credit to the sport and are leading the way for all events. I am proud to have been working with them on this forward-thinking initiative.
“For other clubs and events that are looking to follow suit, the FIA provide excellent guidance for anyone interested in gaining accreditation. They have advisors available should anyone need the support to help them with their accreditation for this most important of subjects.”
