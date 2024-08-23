HISTORY is set to be made when JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion welcomes the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) to the UK for the first time in nearly 30 years.
First held in 2019, Rali Ceredigion has proved itself to be one of the most ambitious rallies in the world and, in just its fourth edition, hosts Europe's top drivers from the ERC in Aberystwyth as they take on the cream of the Probite British Rally Championship.
Rali Ceredigion (30August - 1 September) is set to make history away from the stages too with this year’s event believed to be setting a new world record for carbon offsetting in rallying, with an expected 200,000kg CO2e being positively offset.
The community will also be at the heart of the rally like never before, with the launch of the all-new Rali Engage initiative – an exhibition event aimed at promoting community involvement and detailing opportunities to get involved in motorsport and its extensive supply chain.
An impressive list of over 140 competitors from 14 different countries will take on the three-day, 183km event which for the first time visits the neighbouring Carmarthenshire and Powys counties as well as Ceredigion.
European Rally Championship leader, and last year's champion, Hayden Paddon tops the entry in his Hyundai i20 N Rally2, keen to repeat his Rali Ceredigion victory from 2022.
But the New Zealander will be chased hard by France's Mathieu Franceschi and Poland's Mikołaj Marczyk as the two Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 drivers hunt Paddon down in the championship. Paddon currently leads the ERC by just 13 points, making Rali Ceredigion a key event in the race to be champion.
Bringing more international flavour are Andrea Mabellini (Italy), Jon Armstrong (Ireland), Albert von Thurn und Taxis (Germany), who will face stiff competition from the leading British Rally Championship drivers who have all registered for ERC points.
2023 FIA Junior WRC champion William Creighton is the highest seed in his M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, ahead of 2022 British Rally champion and two-time Rali Ceredigion winner Osian Pryce, who is one of four Welshmen capable of winning alongside three-time British champion Matt Edwards and former Rali Ceredigion podium finishers Meirion Evans and James Williams.
However, they will also be focused on the British Rally Championship which offers two points-scoring opportunities at Rali Ceredigion – awarding points after Saturday and resetting the scores for Sunday which will act as a separate championship round. 2019 ERC champion Chris Ingram and four-time British champion Keith Cronin are among the contenders for BRC honours alongside the fleet of local heroes.
Joining the star-studded field of Rally2 drivers, there's history on the table in Junior ERC with victory assuring Swede Mille Johansson of the championship and the prize drive in FIA Junior WRC that comes with it.
And alongside the international stars, the National event features huge names like past British Rally champions Mark Higgins (Subaru Impreza) and Gwyndaf Evans (Ford Escort Mk2) who'll mix it with the leading crews from the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship.
Reigning champion Callum Black is the highest seed ahead of Higgins, title rival Neil Roskell and rapid Welshmen Kevin Davies, Dylan Davies and Andy Davies.
The rally begins with a Rali Show and Ceremonial Start from 3.30pm on Friday, followed by two runs through the popular Aberystwyth street stage from 6.00pm.
The bulk of the action takes place on Saturday with two loops of three stages. They include runs through Brechfa, the iconic Llyn Brianne test along the famous reservoir and the classic Nant y Moch, a staple of Rali Ceredigion, before two more passes through the Aberystwyth street stage.
Sunday sees two loops of two stages including the Hafod Power Stage, which offers additional ERC championship points for the fastest crews, before the finish celebrations back in Aberystwyth on Sunday afternoon.
Hayden Paddon, ERC championship leader, said: “I really enjoy the Ceredigion stages, they’re unique and different to anything else we have in the championship.
“There are a lot of narrow lanes, very undulating, it’s almost a bit like a Finland rally on Tarmac.
“There are still a lot of people who are very passionate about rallying in the UK and Wales and it’s going to be nice to go back there and put on a show. I’m not thinking too much about the championship, we still have two more rallies to go so let’s see.”
William Creighton, M-Sport driver and BRC leader, said: “I’m looking forward to the event, it’s nice to have an event of this size coming close to where we’re based so I’m sure there’s going to be a great atmosphere. The rally’s aim has always been to make ERC and they’ve done that, so hats off to them.
“As we are leading the championship, 99% of our focus will be on the BRC, but I think anyone who does well in BRC won’t be far off ERC pace given the level of the competition. And with two points-scoring opportunities we have to be on it on both days, which should place us well overall.”
Mark Higgins, three-time British Rally champion and leading National entrant, said: “The rally is nearly on my doorstep, an hour away from home, but the stages will be brand-new to me. I went to watch the rally last year purely as a spectator and was really impressed by the infrastructure and the whole atmosphere was fantastic.
“It's so promising for British rallying to have an event like this and it's great that they've managed to be part of the European Rally Championship.
"From what I've seen of the previous editions the stages look great - really fast but also technical. I'm looking forward to doing the event with Phil Pugh as well, who used to be on the organising committee, so it should be good fun.”