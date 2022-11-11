Rally Japan Day 2 : Elfyn Evans leads the pack in the mountains

In the afternoon, Evans was quickest again in a shortened second pass of Isegami’s Tunnel, before Rovanperä ensured a clean sweep of stage wins for the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID with the best time in Inabu Dam. There, Evans was only 0.3s slower as he opened up his lead to 3s over Neuville, and Rovanperä is only 2.1s further back.