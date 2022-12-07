Aberystwyth Promenade was packed full of people on Sunday as 650 runners from all across the country attended the Cambrian News Aberystwyth Charity 10k.
Organised by Aberystwyth Athletics Club, runners came from several different teams and many ran to support charity.
The Penparcau Scouts also turned the bandstand into a cake stand, selling tea and cakes, as well as protection from the cold outside.
All the proceeds went towards Bronglais Hospital’s chemo ward, as did money raised by runners.
The winner by only a split second was Stefan Walker, with a time of 34.17, finishing only one millisecond faster than second place Edward Land, who finished in 34.18, and third place’s Edward Hatfield who finished at 34.22.
History was made on the women’s side, Donna Morris breaking the course’s time record with her time of 37.07.
Although second placed Ffion Price wasn’t far behind, finishing in 37.34. In third was Kristie O’Connell-James in 39.22.
This was Donna’s second time running the course: “It was all amazing, there were good conditions and support from everyone, and the marshals were fantastic.”
Personal history was made by another runner, Michael Dallas, who decided to run as an achievement to mark turning 60, his first 10k event.
He said: “It went alright, the course was nice and flat, and the event was well organised – the crowd was great. Hopefully, I’ll be running it again next year.”
His friend Jeanette Anslow, who travelled from Manchester, called his performance and the event itself “absolutely brilliant”.
Paul Wiffen said: “It felt like a 10k, but it was a great day, the marshals and event organisers were great.”
Paul was running with his 16- year-old nephew, Jonathon Turner.
It was Jonathon’s first time running a 10k event and only his second time running one at all. He said: “It’s thanks to my uncle that I took it up, we started training about 16 weeks ago. We loved it.”
Couple Mark and Klare Morgan, and their friend Jude Simons called the day “a bit cold, but a very picturesque track and place”.