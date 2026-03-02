Aberystwyth Youth 25 Tenby Youth 12
IT was a relief for Aber to have a reasonably firm pitch to show their skills at Plascrug on Saturday, earning a bonus point win against a tough unit from Tenby United, writes Dafydd Pugh-Jones.
From the off, Aber played their favourite mix of hard running forward rugby, coming hard around the corner, releasing the backs to open with a superb try finished in style by Ewan Jones, and followed swiftly by another backs move with Steffan Mleczek scoring.
To their credit, Tenby then got stuck into the Aber side, with long periods of dominance up to half time, and deservedly scored twice to peg Aber back.
The introduction of Gwion Pugh and Kier Creasey by Aber reversed the dominance and resulted in well worked try for the talented Josh Cooper.
The backs capitalised further on the hard forward effort with Mina Megglay finishing a flowing try.
Gethin Davies put in a huge shift in the tight and was the stand out player, but many watching we’re enthralled by the mazy running of captain Henri Michell, who deservedly finished off the match with a try.
Aber entertain Fishguard at Plascrug next Saturday.
The club are proud that Mikey Whistance and Deri Gwynne represented the Crawshays representative side in their win at Christ College, Brecon on Wednesday.
