Aberystwyth Town 0 Caerau Ely 4
JD Cymru South
DESPITE attracting a fantastic crowd of 401 to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, Aber Town suffered their heaviest Cymru South defeat of the season on Sunday, going down 4–0 to promotion rivals Caerau Ely AFC.
The visitors were ahead inside eight minutes through Oliver Redhead and turned the screw in the second half through Liam Bishop and Tim Parker, leaving the Black and Greens glum at full time.
On a pleasant afternoon, a primary school promotion supported by Cambrian Tyres helped to boost the crowd and atmosphere on St David’s Day, and early signs were promising for Aber.
Zac Hartley sent in a cross which Joseph Baker fumbled to safety, then Calvin Smith went inches wide with a free-kick. However, almost immediately Ely broke away and a cross from the right was dispatched by Redhead at the near post.
Charlie Lewis fired wide for the visitors, and La’trell Jones, making his home debut in goal for Aber, saved a volley from Redhead.
Livewire Bishop saw an effort deflected wide for a corner before setting up the fleet-footed Hywel Davies, who touched just past the far post. Bishop then hit the crossbar with the next attack, and Aber were really under pressure.
They survived a series of corners before responding, with Johnny Evans attempting a long-range effort with Baker off his line, but the shot drifted wide. Aber did put together a neat move before the break, but Hartley couldn’t quite get his cross in at the end, and Lewis fired wide again to ensure the half-time score remained 1–0, with Ely well on top.
Bishop and Parker both missed the target after the restart, and home hopes were briefly raised when Smith sent in a good ball from the left. Piers Juliff picked out Evans, but he couldn’t quite get a shot away.
Just before the hour mark, substitute Luke Gullick set up Bishop in the box and he prodded home a decisive second.
Minutes later, Bishop saw a header tipped over by Jones, but he curled in a delightful effort from the resulting corner to make it 3–0. Soon after, Tom McLean delivered cleverly from midfield for Parker to nod home, and the contest was effectively over.
Aber did manage a couple of late efforts: Juliff saw a low shot tipped round the post by Baker, Zach McKenzie had an attempt deflected wide for a corner, and Evans forced another save from Baker.
This was a chastening defeat for Town against promotion rivals. However, both of their competitors have also dropped points in the past week, so Craig Williams’ men remain just a point behind Ely and two behind Ammanford AFC with seven games remaining.
