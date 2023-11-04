The most anticipated downhill mountain biking event, Red Bull Hardline, is back as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary, returning to the unforgiving terrain of the Dyfi Valley in Wales on 1 and 2 June.
Tickets are now available, and spectators can expect the same level of gnarly jumps and drops that has made this one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar, as it puts the world’s best riders to the test physically and mentally.
As we gear up for the 10th anniversary in Wales, Red Bull’s mountain bike athlete Matt Jones aimed to lay down the fastest time on the course with a little help from four wheels and Red Bull drifting legend, Mad Mike.
To find out if Matt Jones can claim the title of being the fastest rider to conquer the track in its 10-year history watch the video below.
The 2024 event not only signals a decade of downhill mountain biking progression, but for the first time in its 10-year history, Red Bull Hardline will venture beyond its renowned UK location to make a debut down under as it visits Tasmania, Australia on 23-24 of February 2024.
Builders of the UK event, Gee and Dan Atherton will take the daring spirit of Red Bull Hardline to Tasmania, as the bravest and best riders prepare to risk it all to win in Australia.
Following the incredible progress and personal triumphs from female riders sessioning the Hardline course earlier this year in the Dyfi Valley, the 2024 edition will continue to provide a platform to test and progress towards piecing together the full course, across both events in the UK and Australia.
Inspired by the efforts of the riders pushing the boundaries of women’s downhill on the Red Bull Hardline course this year, Tahnée Seagrave was at the forefront of creating an environment with Red Bull’s support for an incredible group of talented and eager female athletes to accomplish as much of the course as possible:
A spokesperson said: “Red Bull Hardline is the most difficult mountain bike race in the world and we want to approach the Hardline Women’s Camp in the right way that creates an environment to facilitate and support the progression of the girls at an attainable speed so that more girls can eventually have the opportunity to tackle this course.
“This approach allows the girls not to be thrown into the deep end but instead truly progress alongside each other to get the best out of the introduction of girls to this level of event.”
