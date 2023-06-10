New Quay was buzzing with rowers for the annual rowing regatta hosted by Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club on Sunday, 21 May.
Fifteen coastal rowing clubs from as far north as Anglesey all the way down to Clevedon in Bristol participated. Some of the more distant clubs stayed locally making a weekend of it.
The regatta has four races with each race being sub-divided into age categories.
It is quite a spectacle to see 18 boats racing a 3.5-mile race from the start line at the back of the main pier out to the waterfall around a buoy turn and back to the fish factory with another buoy turn and then a short sharp run in to the finish line. The novice and junior rowers race over a 2-mile course.
The rowing club is extremely grateful to New Quay Yacht Club, Cardigan Bay Water Sports Centre, New Quay RNLI, W4NQ group, local businesses, friends of the club and club members who helped make this day such a successful day’s racing.