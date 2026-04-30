IT was a record breaking day at this year’s London marathon as Kenyan Sabastian Sawe became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race.
Similarly in the women's race, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa improved her own world record for a women-only field as she finished in 2:15:41.
The record for the largest number of finishers was also broken with a total of 59,830 crossing the line.
Joining both of those along with around 59,000 other runners on the London streets were five brave souls from Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
Owain Schiavone led the Aber AC contingent home in a time of 2.51.05 with Edd Land hot on his heels in 2.52.56.
Gwilym Jones crossed the line in 4.27.43 with Lina Land not too far behind in 4.38.23 and Irene Griffiths completed the course in a time of 7.31.50.
For Owain Schiavone it was a tough day in the heat.
He said: "It's an iconic event and it was amazing so see huge crowds all the way around.
“I'd had a tricky training block and combined with the warm weather it made for a tough day personally.
“It's safe to say I was glad to see the famous Mall and the finish.
“After finishing I heard the news that the two hour barrier had been broken in a a competitive marathon for the first time.
“That's a quite remarkable feat, especially considering the second placed runner also finished within two hours.
“It's brilliant to have been part of a historical occasion and I will always be able to say ’I was there’!”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
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