TEIFI Timberwolves held their first festival for girls under 8 and 10 years old at Lampeter Rugby Club on Sunday, 19 May.
It was a great day with support from various clubs around the area and over 80 girls taking part.
The Teifi Timberwolves are a community-based girls’ rugby development hub, designed to grow the women’s game by giving young players a structured route from junior rugby through to the senior level.
They posted: “ great day of rugby, fun, dancing, laughter and making memories. A big thank you to everyone who attended - players, fans, coaches and passers-by. We hope you all have the best day - we sure did.
“Many thanks to the club staff and committee, to the vendors and to everyone who helped from initial planning to packing.
“Girls Rugby is special, rugby girls are amazing - these girls are what make days like this the best days. Same again next year, see you there.”
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