MADOC Yacht Club Rowing represented North Wales in the Pembrokeshire Yacht Club (PYC) Wreck Race, to help raise vital awareness and funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
The event, held on 12 April this year, is a challenging race in the waters of the Port of Milford Haven, which is one of the deepest natural harbours in the world.
Twenty boats entered the event, 17 Celtic Longboats, two single sculls and one ocean going SurfSki kayak.
The planned course was originally 15.5km but had to be shortened to fit in between the arrivals of the Irish Ferry and an LPG gas tanker.
This race was a timed event with boats setting off at 30 second intervals.
‘Fleetwing’ MYC Porthmadog’s Celtic was 14th to set off, with MYC’s Wendy Grainge in her single scull setting off at the back of the field alongside a fellow rower Bryony Jones in her scull ‘Idris’ who has represented GB at World and coastal rowing championships.
Crewing Fleetwing was Cox Neil Wallace, Clare Oates, Lynda Roberts, Jerry Gilbertson (men’s Captain) and Richard Gloster in stroke.
Fleetwing had a good strong start pacing themselves for the distance ahead in unfamiliar waters.
Heading between South Hook Point and Stack Rock the boat settled into the race.
Tracking across towards the buoy marking the wreck of the Dakotian, Fleetwing overtook four Celtics before turning southeast towards Thorn Island.
A PYC ladies boat ‘Knot Knormal’ put pressure on Fleetwing and the two Celtics battled each other until the end of the race.
As they rowed between the pipeline jetties and Angle Bay, Cox Neil Wallace could see that the boats ahead were being held by the lead rib (safety boat).
It soon became obvious that the race had been stopped short of the planned distance due to the arrival of an incoming gas tanker.
Wendy Grainge who is relatively new to coastal sculling said that she was pleased to row alongside Bryony.
Starting at the back meant that they both had to make their way through the field of Celtics.
Wendy was first to set off and had a chance to watch Bryony’s technique.
Wendy said: “I watched Bryony confidently move ahead passing many Celtics, I, at a more sedate pace (but pushing myself!) gradually overtook several Celtics making sure I didn’t hit a buoy or go off course, it took a lot of concentration. I was very happy to finish 5th boat overall.”
There were three categories, with one local club Llangwym taking the first three places in the Mixed race and MYC Porthmadog coming 4th in a time of 1hr 7mins 24s.
Cardigan came 1st in the men’s in a time of 1hr 57s followed by PYC Men in 1hr 3mins 59s and Fishguard, third in 1hr 4mins 53s.
Home club PYC in Knot Knormal came 1st Ladies in a time of 1hr 8mins 44s followed by Aberystwyth in 1hr 8mins 49s and Clevedon 3rd in 1hr 9mins 26s.
Wendy Grainge completed the course in 1hr 3mins 27s, Bryony Jones came second boat home in 59mins 56s.
The race was dedicated to raising money for the Meningitis Research Foundation after a family friend of PYC’s rowers sadly passed away from meningitis aged 18 years. The foundation can be contacted on 080 8800 3344 [email protected] or contact www.meningitis.org
A big thank you to Pembrokeshire Yacht Club for hosting a great race and giving everyone a warm welcome.
In Gwynedd on the Llŷn Peninsula a team of wight representing MYC set off on the SheUltra to raise money for women’s cancer. The 50k walk established in 2023 by Huw Williams aims to raise awareness, support for those affected and fund vital research.
A total of 1369 competitors took part in the event on Saturday,12 April.
Taking on this amazing feat was Commodore of MYC Kaz Spring, Sarah Thomas, Tina Skinner, Marianne Gardener, Elaine Hackett, Sharon Hutchings, Jane Stephens and Sue Cole.
Kaz said: “We weren’t quite sure what we were getting ourselves into when we signed up. 50k is no small feat, especially when you throw in coastal cliffs, sun, wind, rain and sand – with the odd mud bath.
“But as we stood at the starting line, hearts pounding with a mix of nerves and excitement, we knew we were in it together.
“There were moments when a few of us considered stopping, but none of us did.
“We walked on encouraging one another step by step.
“That camaraderie, that stubborn strength in the face of endless challenge and fatigue, is what defined the day. I am proud beyond words of every one of these incredible ladies.”
Over £60,000 has been raised by the SheUltra so far.
For further information about the event please go to [email protected] or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/She-Ultra1