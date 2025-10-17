HOSTED by the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, Caernarfon, the infamous Castle to Castle endurance race has been running since 2006.
The 13-mile course starts in Beaumaris and rowers head southwest down the Menai Strait, passing beneath the Menai and Britannia bridges, through ‘The Swellies’ which is the famous tidal race at the centre of the strait, with the finish line in the shadow of Caernarfon Castle.
Held on Saturday, 11th October, 25 boats entered the event.
The race had been postponed in April this year due to strong winds, so organisers were relieved when the weather on the day was cool and calm, with a negligible breeze.
As the competitors lined up at the start in front of Beaumaris’ race control building, the boats jostled for the best position for a swift start.
As the hooter sounded and the green flag dropped, there was drama, oars clashed as boats raced to get clear of the field.
Madog Yacht Club Porthmadog put out 30 rowers and entered all four of their Celtic Longboats, plus a quad scull and borrowed Caernarfon’s Celtic Longboat ‘Branwen’ to ensure that all of their entrants got a row.
The boats were being assisted by a rising tide and the waters of the strait were unusually calm.
All boats kept relatively close together and there was only 15 minutes between the first and last boat at the finish.
The fastest boat was MYC’s quad, coxed scull, ‘Cara Mhor’ in 1hr 45mins 54secs, setting off 10 minutes after the field of Celtics.
In crew were Cox, Sonya Parsonage, Andrew Parsonage, Harry Richie, Bob Chamberlain and MYC Rowing Chairman Mike James.
Mike said: “It was a great race, we found it a bit frustrating that due to safety rules we could not overtake between the bridges and Swellies, so that reflects in our finish time. A great event put on by Caernarfon who are always great hosts.”
MYC Ladies Super vets in ‘Madog’ claimed first place in their category in a time of 2hrs 1min 35secs in crew were, Elaine Hackett (Cox) Tina Skinner, Ladies Captain Lisa Steele, Wendy Grainge and Ruth Taylor.
MYC Ladies in the Open category in ‘Ysbryd Eryri’ took first place in a time of 2hrs 4mins 3secs in crew were Max Jenkins (Cox), Allanah Fenwick, Rachel Carlyle, Jaine Simner and Debbie Hughes.
MYC Men’s Super vets in Caernarfon’s Celtic Longboat ‘Branwen’ came second in their class and were the first of the MYC longboats. They completed the race in 2hrs 1min 11secs, in crew were Pippa Owen (Cox) ‘Edw’ Jones, Ian Williamson, Men’s Captain Jerry Gilbertson and ‘Fess’ Parker.
MYC Ladies in the Open category in ‘Glaslyn’ completed the course in 2hrs 5mins 33secs, in crew were Geoff Wood (Cox) Clare Oates, Sarah Thomas-Wood, Hettie O’Brian and Lynda Roberts.
MYC Men’s Vets in ‘Fleetwing’ were a relatively new crew under development with experienced Cox Si Pendrell, Matt Hill, Simon Oakley, Rich Nolan and Karl Strawman who was racing for the first time. They completed the course in 2hrs 2mins 51secs after a difficult start in Beaumaris.
Caernarfon put out a boat in the Mixed Vets. category in a boat called ‘Elen’ rowing under the team name Dung Beetles and completed the course in 2hrs 5mins 8secs.
The race was not without controversy as Beaumaris Men’s Vets in ‘Menai’ put in an excellent time of 1hr 52mins 13secs but received a five-minute penalty for being in front of the start line as the green flag dropped.
A ladies team from Deganwy rowing ‘Tal yn Fan’ were also given a five-minute penalty resulting in a time of 2hrs 17mins 39secs.
The rules of the race were given to all coxes in print before the race and also outlined at the coxes briefing. The rule of no overtaking between the two bridges and in The Swellies is for the safety of all craft.
After the event everyone gathered in the clubhouse, which is nestled within the historic walls of Caernarfon Castle, for refreshments. The prizes were presented by the Royal Welsh Yacht Club Commodore, Sarah Roberts.
MYC Porthmadog Ladies Captain said: “I think the Castle to Castle was a great end to a fantastic season, where MYC has been represented fantastically by our great club members, all ending with getting six boats out for this race.
“I am immensely proud of each and every club member, we are a great inclusive club doing great things”.
The Porthmadog rowers thanked Madog Yacht Club for their unending support and boat sponsors, Rodney Morgan Plumbing and Heating, CK Tools Pwllheli and Tafarn Pencei, Porthmadog.
If you are interested in either social or competitive rowing with MYC Porthmadog Rowing please make contact with [email protected] or check our page at madog-rowing.co.uk
