WITH Porthmadog not in action over the weekend, here’s a look at some of their stats in the Ardal League North West season so far.
No Port attacker appears in the league’s top five scorers.
Two familiar names appear in the top 3; Corrig McGonigle (Bangor 1876) and Tom Hilditch (Trearddur), each with seven goals.
But heading the list with eight is newcomer Osian Hughes (Bethesda Athletic).
Rhys Alun leads Port’s scorers with five.
The club which has netted most goals is Bangor 1879 with 23 in 7 games while Port have just one fewer in six games.
Indeed the pleasing feature for Port is that 11 players have netted in league matches sharing the 22 goals. A healthy situation rather then dependence on the one striker.
Port’s Shaun Cavanagh, who was the supporter’s choice as player of the month for September, still leads the assists list with seven, followed by Josua Jones of Pwllheli with six.
Cavanagh has had an outstanding spell over the past weeks, making a great contribution to the six straight league victories and the 100% start.
With Danny Brookwell missing through injury, much of the creative play has fallen on his shoulders and he has responded brilliantly, as well as bagging a couple of valuable goals.
Three Port players have started all six league games - the reliable trio of Ryan Williams, Jake Jones and Cai Jones.
Defensively, it is a case of three clean sheets out of six in league fixtures.
In the Ardal NW, 16 players have received red cards, none from Port.
The yellow cards list shows that Kai Wallis (Prestatyn) has already picked up six followed by Math Thomas (Llanrwst ) with five. Three Port players have picked up a single yellow in the league, Gruff Ellis, Jack Gibney and Cai Jones but six more have in cup games.
