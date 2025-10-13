Porthmadog 1 Llannefydd 0
Ardal League North West
ON a sunny and windless afternoon at Y Traeth, Porthmadog extended their 100 per cent record by edging an absorbing and tense tussle against one of their bogey teams who plundered four points off Port last term, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port were clearly in no mood to lose points to their Clwydian opponents again as the hosts dominated the opening 20 minutes in which they squandered three good-looking scoring chances.
The first of these fell to on-form Shaun Cavanagh.
Caio Evans delivered a fine pass into the box before Cavanagh cleverly evaded his marker before blasting his volley over the bar.
Then, shortly after the 15th minute mark, Danny Brookwell nutmegged his opponent beautifully but his strong left foot drive came off the near post.
Next up was Dan Atkins who, in the 22nd minute, did well to go round the keeper, but, to the horror of the young fans behind the goal, he managed to put his shot into the side netting.
A measure of Port`s dominance was that it took all of 23 minutes before Llan managed their first goal attempt when a left foot drive by Matthew Jones cleared Josh Cooke`s crossbar.
Five minutes later, however, Port enjoyed quite a let-off.
Full back Jack Rimmer was dispossessed on the half-way mark and a good cross found the head of a Llan attacker who rather tamely placed his header wide of the mark and this was the last significant action of a goalless opening period.
Five minutes into the second half, Danny Brookwell, making a welcome return after injury, got Port`s noses in front.
A huge clearance by Cavanagh evaded the Llan defenders allowing Brookwell a clear run on goal before prodding the ball past visiting custodian Dylan Jones.
The ball was desperately booted out by a defender but the linesman confirmed that the ball had crossed the line.
Llanefydd then started to play their very best football with some well-constructed attacks.
A 25 yard free kick by Llan was well saved to his left by Cooke before Port`s Dan Atkins put a left-footed effort over the bar when well-placed and substitute Sion Williams strong shot for the hosts suffered a similar fate.
Port supporters were imploring the referee to blow the final whistle with the clock indicating 90+4` when Cooke had to make a last-ditch save to claw away a goal-bound close range header.
Shortly after this, to Port`s relief, referee Simon Kalafusz`s final whistle was greeted by loud cheers.
Yes…Port have played seven league matches and have won all of them.
Next Saturday, Port welcome a strong Tier 2 Buckley Town to Y Traeth for a Welsh Cup Round Two encounter with a 2pm kick-off.
Porthmadog: Josh Cooke (gk), Jake Jones, Jack Rimmer, Gruff John, Gruff Ellis (Ryan Williams 45`), Caio Evans, Shaun Cavanagh (Arden Gisbourne 76`), Sam Reynolds (Sion Williams 72`), Dan Atkins, Cai Jones (capt.), Danny Brookwell (Jonny Bravo 72`) Yellow cards :- Sam Reynolds (57`), Danny Brookwell (67`), Jake Jones (90+1`)
Results: Friday, 10 October - Prestatyn Town 1 Connah’s Quay Town 0. Saturday, 11 October - Bethesda Athletic 3 Y Felinheli 1; Llay Welfare 2 Llangefni Town 0; Porthmadog 1 Llannefydd 0; Pwllheli 4 St Asaph City 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.