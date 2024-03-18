LEAGUE champions Royal A are through to their second final and on course to win the treble as they seek to end the Dolgellau & District Pool League in some style.
Both legs of the semi-final of the KO Cup were played against Cross Keys on Sunday at the Cross, victory going to Royal A by 14 frames to 4 on aggregate.
After the first set of eight singles and two doubles the Barmouth team were ahead 7-3, and they crossed the winning line by moving to a 4-1 lead in the second leg.
For the Royal, Luke Hills won all four of his singles, while Shane Wilkins notched up three wins and Anthony Reeve won two frames for Cross Keys.
Royal A will play either Torrent or Min y Môr in the KO Cup Final and will oppose Cross Keys again in the final of the Knockout Shield.