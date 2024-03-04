ROYAL A are the champions for the third successive year in The Dolgellau & District Pool League.
On Sunday, at home to Cross Keys, they won 7-5, taking the 10th frame of the match to make it 7-3 which ensured the title, Luke Hills having the win.
Dominic Bailey won three times for Royal A, Bobby Griffith and Luke twice, while Asier Pabesio was successful in two frames for Cross Keys.
Min y Môr and Torrent Hustlers finished the season on the same number of points, but the Barmouth team took the runners-up spot by virtue of having more wins; both sides ending five points behind Royal A. Min y Môr led visiting Garthangharad 6-2 but had to wait until the penultimate frame to secure victory as it finished 7-5 to the hosts.
At the Cross Keys, Royal B, by winning the last two games, prevented hosts Torrent Hustlers taking the runners-up spot. Torrent captain Dion Jones won his three games while Martin Parkes had an eight-ball clearance, the final score being 10-2 to the Torrent.
Fixtures, 10 March (to be confirmed): KO Cup, semi-finals, 2nd leg – Min y Môr (5) v Torrent H (5); 1st leg – Royal A v Cross Keys