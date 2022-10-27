Rugby coach legend Gatland to give talk
Subscribe newsletter
Spend an evening with one of the world’s most successful and renowned rugby coaches.
Warren Gatland led Wales to four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals. He also led two history-making tours as head coach of the British and Irish Lions.
Next Tuesday, 8 November, Gatland travels to Aberystwyth to talk about his life and distinguished career alongside esteemed journalist and broadcaster John Paul Davies, who will be acting as MC.
Davies worked for many years as host for Sky News and Sky Sports, with a particular focus on Welsh rugby and football.
Speaking about the event, Gatland said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Wales and can’t wait to catch up with lots of old friends. A year out from the World Cup it’s probably the most eagerly anticipated autumn internationals I can remember.”
The evening will also include an on-stage auction, with proceeds going to the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.
Come and hear three decades from one of the game’s greatest coaches at Aberystwyth Arts Centre in An Evening with Warren Gatland CBE on Tuesday, 8 November, at 8pm.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |