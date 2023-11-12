Aberaeron continued their impressive form of late with a comprehensive display over their neighbours at O J Park.
Llanybydder 0 Aberaeron 68, Admiral National League 3 West A
Oozing confidence borne from recent outings the visitors crossed the whitewash on no less than 10 occasions, complimented with a near faultless kicking effort by centre Rhodri Jenkins.
The result was never in doubt from the kick off as Aberaeron displayed real fluency to create the openings, with the backline eager to let the ball flow at every opportunity.
Six tries came in the first period, started with a brace from Gethin Jenkins, the centre impressively weaving his way through from deep.
Not to be outdone the forwards soon got in the act and a strong surge saw flanker Wil Edwards cross the line for the first of his two tries for the afternoon.
Wing Dyfrig Dafis was the benefactor for the fourth effort, again from openings created by swift handling and outside half Steffan Rees soon added his name to the list before captain Morgan Llewelyn won the race to the line for a 40-point advantage at half way.
The hosts were more resilient on resumption, but Aberaeron’s forwards continued to supply plentiful ball, with youngsters Bruce Gaskell and Rhys Jones always in the fray, and man of the match Julian Roberts slotting in comfortably in the second row.
Llewelyn again used his pace to add his second, as did Edwards from close range. Stalwart Tudur Jenkins added his name to the scoreboard benefiting from forward control and the final say went to Steffan D J Jones, complimented with nine conversions from Rhodri Jenkins.
Far tougher matches lie ahead with an intriguing encounter next against Haverfordwest.