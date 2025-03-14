YEAR after year, Aber7s brings rugby lovers together in Aberystwyth.
Whether you’re playing, cheering, or soaking in the vibes, Aber7s is all about the community and you can join them this May Bank Holiday (3-4 May).
Secure your spot at the ultimate rugby festival in Aberystwyth.
Get your team registered
Don't miss your chance to be part of one of Mid Wales' biggest sporting events. Team entry is now open (until the end of March), with categories for all skill levels:
· Men's Intermediate (Cash Prize)
· Men's Beginner Competitive
· Men's Beginner Social
· Women's Intermediate (Cash Prize)
· Women's Beginner
For just £25 per team member, you’ll experience a weekend of rugby, live music, and (hopefully) sunshine.
How It Works
All competitions will run across the entire weekend. The first day of the event and morning of the second day shall be played in a league format, with knockout rounds being held on the afternoon of the second day.
Dependant on each team’s success in the league format, they will progress into either the Cup, Plate or Trophy knock out competitions of which each will consist of semi-finals and finals.
Not involved in the event? Go and spectate. Aber7s is a family friendly event and all are welcome to attend.