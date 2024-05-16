SEVENS rugby returned to Aberystwyth over the bank holiday weekend with hundreds of players and spectators descending on the town.
The sevens weekend has grown in popularity over its 20 plus year history, bringing players seasoned and new to the game to Blaendolau fields for two days of sevens competition.
Organisers, Aberystwyth Students Union, were delighted with the turnout and thanked sponsors Aberystwyth RFC and 7’s Taxi.
Aber 7s is the biggest rugby festival in Wales and is billed as a family-friendly event, with a range of food and drink options.