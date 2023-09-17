Early season results are indicating a very competitive campaign in Division 3 West A this year.
Cardigan 19 Aberaeron 15, Admiral National League West 3 A
None more so than the local derby at the King George V playing fields where Aberaeron succumbed to a narrow defeat despite outscoring the home side by two tries to one.
They will look back at this fixture as a missed opportunity with lack of discipline a major factor resulting in home full back Shaun Leonard converting four long range penalties, a deciding factor in the final reckoning.
Despite that, the first half had shown much promise with early pressure allowing Steffan Rees to stroke over a close range penalty.
The lead did not last long as a mixture of missed tackles and penalties allowed the home side to gain confidence and open up a six point lead.
The visitors did however respond late in the period and a series of rolling mauls allowed Rees to scamper over for a try which he also converted for a narrow one point lead at the break.
Despite opening strongly after the restart, it was Cardigan who restored the lead with their fourth penalty and that was extended minutes later with a converted try by winger John Lumb. Aberaeron’s best period came in the last 20 minutes with prop Alex Danton and no.8 Ryan Williams, ably supported by their fellow forwards, gaining the yards, and it was Williams who came up with the ball to reduce the deficit.
The closing minutes saw opportunities come and go. Deft play by wing Dan Lintin opened up huge gap in defence only to be thwarted by cover defence and a scything run by captain Morgan Llewelyn failed to find man of the match Lintin with line at his mercy.
With no more time the final whistle signalled elation in the home ranks whilst Aberaeron will reflect on what could on another day have seen a different outcome.