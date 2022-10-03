Aberaeron get back on track after tough test at Haverfordwest
Precious win for Seagulls ahead of first home game
Haverfordwest 12 Aberaeron 16
Admiral National League 3 West A
It was the Seagulls that came out on top, in what turned out to be a titanic tussle in Pembrokeshire Both sides, smarting from recent losses, were keen to set things straight, with what followed a great advert for local rugby.
It was a case of two contrasting styles, as Haverfordwest made good use of their bulky pack to pressurise through their powerful scrum, whilst the visitors looked to utilise their strong running game and pacy backline.
The opening section of the match saw an early opportunity for outside half, Rhodri Jenkins - a penalty from the kick off, which unluckily cannoned off the post in an otherwise faultless kicking display during the afternoon. The home side soon got their forward game going and it was through these scrum power plays, that they took the lead. Initially, some good carrying by the forwards led to a five pointer, before this was further supplemented by a penalty try, following a long series of re-sets.
Sandwiched in the middle of these scores, came Aberaeron’s reply via the silky skills of promising youngster, Gethin Jenkins. After a series of attacking phases, the centre found himself in possession on the home 22, where he carried hard, busting a tackle, before rounding the full back and touching down. Rhodri Jenkins added the extras, before converting a penalty to keep Aberaeron in touch, 12-10 at half time.
Some probing from the Aberaeron back line eventually bore fruit, as great link up play between the Llewelyn brothers and Gethin Jenkins, presented Rhodri Jenkins with a penalty, which he duly knocked over, giving the visitors the lead for the first time during the afternoon.
This one point lead provided the motivation for Haverfordwest to begin chasing the game, and with Aberaeron reduced to 13 men for a period, the feeling was that it would be a matter of time before they scored.
Gallant defence though by the likes of chop-tackling Richard Francis and scrum half Steffan Bwtch Jones ensured that the Pembrokeshire side were limited to three missed penalty chances only.
It was left to Rhodri Jenkins then, as the clock ticked down, to land a monster penalty to extend the lead with minutes to go. Aberaeron continued their strong defence as they worked towards that final whistle.
Back on track then for the Seagulls, who now can look forward to a first home game of the season next weekend and a local derby against Cardigan
