Aberaeron get back on track after tough test at Haverfordwest

The opening section of the match saw an early opportunity for outside half, Rhodri Jenkins - a penalty from the kick off, which unluckily cannoned off the post in an otherwise faultless kicking display during the afternoon. The home side soon got their forward game going and it was through these scrum power plays, that they took the lead. Initially, some good carrying by the forwards led to a five pointer, before this was further supplemented by a penalty try, following a long series of re-sets.