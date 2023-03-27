Aberaeron 49 Llanybydder 13
Admiral NationaL League 3 West A
Despite being understrength and forced to play with 14 from the start due to lack of front row and uncontested scrums, Llanybydder put up a spirited performance, especially in the first half before falling away after the break.
This was also a reflection of a much improved display from the hosts as they ran out comfortable winners in the end.
Aberaeron got off to the best start as captain Morgan Llewelyn benefited from slick backline interplay to sprint to the line.
Rhodri Jenkins converted but initial optimism soon slipped away and for much of the period the visitors gave a spirited performance with the teams evenly matched.
Indeed a period of pressure from the Teifysiders resulted in a try by Steff Thomas and the conversion by Llyr Tobias brought the scores level.
Aberaeron were finding openings difficult to achieve, but a moment of inspiration from wing Steff D J Jones created an opening for Dyfrig Dafis to cross, Jenkins converting.
Refusing to lie down, it was Llan who completed the first half scoring with a penalty from Tobias, for a one point deficit at the break.
The picture changed considerably in the second period as Aberaeron were much improved.
Jenkins crashed through to open the floodgates and the forwards soon took over with quickfire tries from flanker Gethin Dafis and second row Richard Francis, both resulting from sustained pressure.
Jenkins continued with a faultless display from the boot and the visitors’ defence was further breached in the closing minutes as flanker Bobby Jones barged over to score and a weaving run gave Dyfrig Dafis a second for the afternoon.
The final whistle signalled a comfortable success in the end, but mention also to the under strength visitors for having a real go in the first period.