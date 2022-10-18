Aberaeron ground five tries in second half super show
Emergence of youth helps Aeron continue unbeaten run in cup
WRU Division 3 Cup , group M
Aberaeron 36 Betws 5
It was a case of deja-vu on Saturday as Aberaeron once again made this cup encounter a game of two halves.
A first half where they were second best for long periods despite an early try from flanker Dafydd Davies converted by Rhodri Jenkins saw a remarkable turnaround after the break with a five try salvo to continue their unbeaten record in the cup competition.
This was much to do with the emergence of youth which is to the benefit of the club and future.
Betws had arguably the better of the opening half and were unfortunate to be only 7-5 adrift at the break with only desperate defence at times resisting strong forward forays from Betws.
Despite playing against the elements in the second period, the hosts upped their game which received little repost from their visitors, and what had initially seemed a close encounter finished in a comfortable bonus point celebration.
A couple of substitutions paved the way with burly Ryan Williams breaking through with pace before finding young wing Ifan Davies to cross for the first try.
The following quarter then became a procession as the pacy home line capitalised on superb openings with pace and guile to the fore.
A storming run by flanker Bobby Jones released captain Morgan Llewelyn to extend the lead followed by another super break from his own half by Davies before finding Morgan on his shoulder to cross the line.
With Jenkins continuing his success with boot, the result was never in doubt but winger Davies had other ideas as he completed his man of the match display with searing pace completing his brace.
Not to be outdone another youngster Gethin Jenkins benefited from another Bobby Jones barnstorming break to be on hand to register Aberaeron’s sixth for the afternoon to complete a remarkable second half.
With one game remaining in this mini group against Swansea Uplands in a fortnight it will need to be much of same this time from the first whistle to ensure progress is made to the next round.
