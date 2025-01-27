Pontyberem 6 Aberaeron 52
Admiral National League 3 West
WITH the top two in the league facing each other this weekend, a bonus point win was essential for Aberaeron in order to keep pace and pressure on the front runners, writes Parry Evans.
So it was in the end, despite a somewhat lacklustre first 20, the Seagulls cut loose for the remaining 60, scoring some scintillating tries on their way to their highest tally of the season.
Despite some early forays into home territory, during a chaotic first quarter, it was Pontyberem who took the lead from a penalty.
This was quickly countered by a try from the visitors, as Steff Dai John broke free on the wing, touching down out wide.
Another penalty from Pontyberem brought them back into the lead for a brief period, but back again came Aeron, Steff DJ again popping up on the opposite wing and releasing Ifan Davies for a touchdown on the opposite flank.
A touchline conversion by Steff Rees provided a healthy lead that the visitors never looked like relinquishing from then on.
With the calming influence of Rich Francis in the boiler room, Aberaeron began to relax into their rhythm with a mix of solid defence and probing attacks stretching the opposition.
On the stroke of halftime, the forwards got in on the act, with a rolling maul motoring towards the try line, and infringements by the home side resulting in a penalty try and yellow card, despite hooker Owain Bonsall managing to touchdown. Aeron were good value for their lead at the half of 19-6.
It took a few minutes after the oranges for Aeron to register the all important bonus point, and it was Captain Morgan Llewelyn to the fore, following another weaving run and intelligent finish, again converted by Rees.
By the time man of the match Ifan Davies found his was to the try line for his second of the match following a strong run, it became a case of how many.
Tries soon followed, with prop Ceri Davies, fresh from his change of boots at half time, bulldozing his way over for a popular score.
Quick thinking then by replacement scrum half Rhodri Thomas saw him register a try following a tap penalty which took the visitors over the 40 mark.
The best was yet to come though, with the ref signalling for the last play (a little earlier than expected), Aberaeron decided to run the ball from deep, with several pairs of hands exchanging offloads and allowing fly-half Steff Rees to scamper away for a try to take Aeron over the half century, his conversion adding some icing on the cake.
A positive result and performance from Aberaeron that helps keep things interesting as they enter the latter stages of the season.
Next up for Aberaeron will be a home fixture against Amman United on Saturday.