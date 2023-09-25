Despite outscoring their opponents in try count, Aberaeron bowed out of this year’s WRU cup competition with Laugharne clinching the tie with a last gasp penalty.
Aberaeron 25 Laugharne 28, WRU Division Three Cup
As in recent matches they will once again rue indiscipline which resulted in Nico Setaro converting seven penalties, the last coming in injury time after Aberaeron had seemed to complete an exciting comeback.
Laugharne had a five point advantage at the break courtesy of a converted try and three penalties.
Steffan Rees had replied with two of his own and a conversion of an excellent try minutes from the break by centre Gethin Jenkins kept the hosts in contention going into the second half.
The forward battle was evenly matched with Aberaeron just shading the scrums with man of the match Osian Davies and Richard Francis effective in the lineout, but they were outdone within minutes of the restart giving away two quick fire penalties to open up the deficit.
Entering the final quarter Aberaeron raised their game and subjected the visitors to dour defence, resulting in Laugharne conceding three yellow cards in the process.
Expectations were raised as a swift backline move gave wing Steff DJ Jones the opening for a try, to be converted by Rees.
Minutes later hopes were raised further as an astute cross field kick by Rees fell perfectly for Jones and another conversion by Rees brought the scores level.
Alas, with the hosts now in command of the tie, the lack of discipline once gain proved crucial with Setaro converting his seventh and winning penalty to clinch the tie.
Aberaeron will be bitterly disappointed not to proceed into the next round as an unlikely comeback nearly claimed the honours.
Aberaeron Gwylanod 22 Narberth 24
It was a similar tale for the second string with an entertaining and promising performance against experienced opposition.
A ding-dong battle, they were in touch all game and can possibly count themselves unlucky not to sneak a win at the end.
They crossed the line twice in the first period through prop Fin Webb and No8 Lewis Tomlins try converted by Sion Evans, with the visitors crossing on three occasions to leave a five point deficit at the break.
Despite Narberth adding another try after the restart the home team were still in contention and hopes were raised as man of the match Webb added his second and minutes from the end Geth Jenkins crossed to bring his side within two points.
But time ran out and despite the setback the two bonus points were well deserved with an impressive performance with special mention to Dafydd Davies, Bruce Gaskell and Rhys Davies against one of the more favoured teams.