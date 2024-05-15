CLWB Rygbi Aberaeron are looking forward to their award presentation evening this Saturday after the performed admirably against Tenby United in the final of the Pembrokeshire Cup on Saturday.
The Seagulls fell just short against opponents who will play two divisions higher next season.
There is a chance for supporters to choose their nominee for supporters’ player of the season from the list of players who played eight or more games: Ceri Davies, Alex Danton, Tudur Jenkins, Morgan Llewelyn, Bruce Gaskell, Owain Wozencraft, Rhys Jones, Rhodri Thomas, Dyfrig Dafis, Sion Evans, Rhys Bwtch, Geth Dafis, Steff Rees, Rhodri Jenkins, Bledd Thomas, Ryan Williams, Steff Dai John, Geth Jenkins, Ollie Sawyer, Will James, Richard Francis, Llyr Davies, Steff Dale, Owain Watson, Matthew Harries, Osian Sychpant, Geth Hughes, Hefin Williams, Bobby Jones, Ifan Davies.
You can send us your choice for Supporter's Player to the club via FB or Instagram.
You can see a selection of photographs taken by Rhys Hafod of the Pembrokeshire Cup final below: