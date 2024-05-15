There is a chance for supporters to choose their nominee for supporters’ player of the season from the list of players who played eight or more games: Ceri Davies, Alex Danton, Tudur Jenkins, Morgan Llewelyn, Bruce Gaskell, Owain Wozencraft, Rhys Jones, Rhodri Thomas, Dyfrig Dafis, Sion Evans, Rhys Bwtch, Geth Dafis, Steff Rees, Rhodri Jenkins, Bledd Thomas, Ryan Williams, Steff Dai John, Geth Jenkins, Ollie Sawyer, Will James, Richard Francis, Llyr Davies, Steff Dale, Owain Watson, Matthew Harries, Osian Sychpant, Geth Hughes, Hefin Williams, Bobby Jones, Ifan Davies.